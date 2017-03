(Corrects headline to say company has narrowed its production outlook, not lowered it) Nov 14 Salamander Energy PLC : * Group production averaged 14,400 boepd in the year to 31 October * Full year 2013 production guidance narrowed to 14,000 - 15,000 boepd * Group production guidance for 2014 is 13,000-16,000 bopd * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here