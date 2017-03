Jan 27 Salamander Energy PLC : * Production at bualuang field is now expected to restart in early February * Bualuang field production is now expected to restart in early February. * Forecast for 2014 remains unchanged with production expected to average between 13,000-16,000 boepd * Development drilling not impacted by events. 2 production wells been drilled, completed since field was shut-in * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here