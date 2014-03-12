Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
March 12 Salamander Energy Plc said its West Kerendan-1 exploration well in Indonesia successfully tested for gas from the Upper Berai reservoir and that it would focus on commercialising the discovery after completing tests.
The oil and gas producer, whose interests primarily are in Southeast Asia, said it would hold talks with Indonesian authorities on including the West Kerendan discovery in the Kerendan field plan of development.
The enlarged field development would then become a source of incremental gas sales to the gas-fired power plant that was being constructed near the Kerendan field, Salamander said.
Within the upper gas column, the well has been independently verified to contain recoverable gas in the range 133 billion cubic feet (bcf) to 682 bcf with a mid-case assessment of 313 bcf, Salamander said.
The company also estimated an additional 50 bcf of recoverable gas from the lower gas column.
Salamander's shares were up 4 percent at 104.3 pence at 0810 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.