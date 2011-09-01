* Says no oils shows, low levels of gas observed at well

Sept 1 Asia-focused oil and gas firm Salamander Energy plugged and abandoned one of its wells in offshore northern Vietnam, marking its second drilling disappointment in less than six months.

London-headquartered Salamander Energy, which owns assets in Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, said no oil shows were observed while drilling the primary Palaeozoic reservoir at its Cat Ba-1X well and only low levels of gas were found.

"Pressure data and seismic mapping indicates the in-place resource volumes encountered by the well are probably below levels needed for commercial development," the company said in a statement.

The company, which termed the sub-commercial discovery as "disappointing", said subsequent recordings and tests at the well did not reveal any zones of interest.

In April, Salamander Energy said a gas well in Thailand failed to flow at commercial rates and it would move to drill a second well in a different location on the same field.

Oriel Securities analyst Richard Rose said even though the result was disappointing, the company's near-term exploration programme looked promising.

"The focus of the forward exploration programme is now on the company's proven plays, including near-field targets around Bualuang (in Thailand), North Kutei and onshore East Kalimantan around the Kerendan gas field (in Indonesia)," Rose said in a note.

Salamander's shares, which have shed about a fifth of their value over the past three months, closed at 229.9 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 352 million pounds ($573.1 million). ($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)