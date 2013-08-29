Aug 29 Salamander Energy Plc said
average daily production during the first half rose 39 percent,
propped by higher output at its Bualuang field in the Gulf of
Thailand.
The Southeast Asia focused oil and gas company said it
maintained its 2013 average daily production of 12,500-15,500
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).
Average daily production increased to 14,900 boepd from
10,700 boepd a year earlier. Production from the Bualuang field
averaged at 12,100 bopd.
"The Bualuang development drilling campaign (10 of 16 wells
now drilled) is the driver of a 39 percent year on year increase
in group production to 14.9 kboed and underpins a reiteration of
FY13 guidance," Deutsche Bank analyst Mark Bloomfield wrote in a
note to clients.
Pretax profit for the six months ended June 30 was flat at
$15.9 million. Revenue increased 19 percent to $214.3 million.
Salamander Energy's core operations include Greater Bualuang
in the Gulf of Thailand; North Kutei and Greater Kerendan in
Indonesia. The company generates over 90 percent of its revenue
from Thailand.