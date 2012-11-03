NEW YORK Nov 3 Public Service Enterprise Group
Inc provided no timeline for a full start-up for its
Salem 1 nuclear plant, which was shut down earlier this week by
superstorm Sandy.
The company reconnected the plant to the regional grid
around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, said Joe Delmar, a PSEG spokesman,
who added that grid stability was not an issue.
The Unit 1 Salem plant capacity is 1,174 megawatts and had
ramped up to 1 percent power on Friday.
Salem 2 has been in a scheduled refueling outage since Oct.
14.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: New Jersey
COUNTY: Salem
TOWN: Salem along the Delaware River about 40 miles
(60 km) south of Philadelphia
OPERATOR: PSEG's PSEG Nuclear
OWNER(S): - Salem 1 & 2 - PSEG (57.41 pct)
- Exelon EXC.N (42.59 pct)
- Hope Creek - PSEG (100 pct)
CAPACITY: 3,531 MW
UNIT(S): - Hope Creek - 1,161-MW General Electric boiling
water reactor
- Salem 1 - 1,174-MW Combustion Engineering
pressurized water reactor
- Salem 2 - 1,158-MW Combustion Engineering
pressurized water reactor
- 38 MW Salem 3 - gas turbine
FUEL: Nuclear; Kerosene (Unit 3)
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: Salem 1 and 2 - $1.3 billion
Hope Creek - $4.3 billion. Hope Creek was
originally designed for two reactors but as
costs rose the utility and state decided not to
pursue the second unit. The state also believed
there was not enough demand to warrant the
second unit