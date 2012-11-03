NEW YORK Nov 3 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc provided no timeline for a full start-up for its Salem 1 nuclear plant, which was shut down earlier this week by superstorm Sandy.

The company reconnected the plant to the regional grid around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, said Joe Delmar, a PSEG spokesman, who added that grid stability was not an issue.

The Unit 1 Salem plant capacity is 1,174 megawatts and had ramped up to 1 percent power on Friday.

Salem 2 has been in a scheduled refueling outage since Oct. 14.

---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: New Jersey COUNTY: Salem TOWN: Salem along the Delaware River about 40 miles

(60 km) south of Philadelphia OPERATOR: PSEG's PSEG Nuclear OWNER(S): - Salem 1 & 2 - PSEG (57.41 pct)

- Exelon EXC.N (42.59 pct)

- Hope Creek - PSEG (100 pct) CAPACITY: 3,531 MW UNIT(S): - Hope Creek - 1,161-MW General Electric boiling

water reactor

- Salem 1 - 1,174-MW Combustion Engineering

pressurized water reactor

- Salem 2 - 1,158-MW Combustion Engineering

pressurized water reactor

- 38 MW Salem 3 - gas turbine FUEL: Nuclear; Kerosene (Unit 3) DISPATCH: Baseload COST: Salem 1 and 2 - $1.3 billion

Hope Creek - $4.3 billion. Hope Creek was

originally designed for two reactors but as

costs rose the utility and state decided not to

pursue the second unit. The state also believed

there was not enough demand to warrant the

second unit