* To pay $467 mln in cash, $184 mln in stock
* Deal includes $38 mln in options, restricted stock units
* Cuts FY13 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.45 to $1.49
* Deal to close in Q3
June 4 Salesforce.com Inc will buy Buddy
Media, which helps big brands manage Facebook and Twitter pages,
for about $689 million, in the latest sign that the social media
marketing sector may be a new battlefield for large tech
companies.
Salesforce's biggest ever deal follows rival Oracle Corp's
acquisition of social media marketing company Vitrue.
Industry website TechCrunch said the Virtue deal was for $300
million.
Buddy Media, which allows customers to publish content and
measure the effectiveness of social media marketing programs,
serves Ford Motor Co, Hewlett-Packard Co, L'Oreal
SA and Mattel Inc.
The five-year-old company, co-founded by its CEO Michael
Lazerow, chose Salesforce's offer over Google Inc's,
the All Things Digital website reported last week.
Lazerow has co-founded four other internet-based media
companies. CBS Corp and Time Warner Inc have
bought one each.
Buddy Media's investors include global advertisement company
WPP Plc, Japan's SoftBank Capital, two founders of Angel
Investors LP, Zynga Inc's CEO Mark Pincus and venture
capitalist Peter Thiel.
Salesforce, which provides online sales management tools,
said it will merge Buddy Media with its Radian6 business that
helps clients track customer trends on social media sites.
"While the $689 million price tag ... is not cheap, we note
that it values the company roughly in line with other recent
deals in the social media marketing space," Evercore Partners
analyst Kirk Materne said in a research note.
Materne, who has an "overweight" rating on Salesforce's
stock, said the near-term hit to margins is worth the long-term
benefit of building a premiere social media marketing platform.
Salesforce cut its adjusted full-year profit to $1.45 to
$1.49 per share, from $1.60 to $1.63 per share, to factor in
charges from the deal.
The company raised its revenue outlook to $2.99 billion to
$3.03 billion, from $2.97 billion to $3.00 billion.
The transaction is for about $467 million in cash, $184
million in stock, and $38 million in vested Salesforce options
and restricted stock units.
The deal is expected to be completed during the third
quarter, the company said in a statement.
Shares of Salesforce, which closed at $130.99 on Friday on
the New York Stock Exchange, fell 2 percent to $128.20 in
trading before the bell on Monday.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon and Don Sebastian)