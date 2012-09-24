(Corrects name of Sprinklr in last paragraph)
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 Salesforce.com Inc
unveiled on Wednesday a new software suite that reflects
the company's aggressive push into fields like marketing and
human resources as it battles heightened competition from
rivals.
CEO and founder Marc Benioff announced the new products at
the company's Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, promising
to bring about a "social revolution" to how large companies use
software to manage their business.
One of Salesforce's new offerings, dubbed Marketing Cloud,
helps businesses keep track of Facebook and Twitter
chatter about their brand, and also manages social media posts
and calculates the reach of that content.
Marketing Cloud - a product of Salesforce's closely watched,
$689 million acquisition of Buddy Media in June - represents
Salesforce's newest attempt to bring consumer social media
features into business and industrial settings.
"Are you and your company going through a social revolution?
We see your customers and your employees and your partners are
all connected," Benioff told the audience at Dreamforce, one of
the largest conferences on the tech calendar with more than
90,000 registered attendees this year.
Salesforce's new product line is a departure for a company
founded in 1999 to provide online software that managed the
sales process. Under Benioff, the company has grown rapidly and,
at $157.98 a share, trades at one of the highest
price-to-earnings multiples among tech stocks.
But in recent years Salesforce has broached new markets like
social media marketing in order to sustain growth amid fierce
competition from some of the biggest names in enterprise
computing, like SAP and Oracle.
On Wednesday Salesforce also announced Work.com, a human
resources management software offering as well as Chatterbox, a
new file-sharing tool that will pit Salesforce against the likes
of Google Drive, and storage startups Box.net and
Dropbox.
DEAL ACTIVITY
Salesforce last month posted a 34 percent jump in quarterly
revenue but cut its earnings forecast as analysts warned that a
price war with rivals like Oracle, which has also made splashy
social media-related acquisitions, could eat into Salesforce's
margins.
The competitors are scrapping for slices of a large and
growing pie: Software-as-a-service industry has grown to $14.4
billion worldwide in 2012, according to a Gartner report this
week. The infrastructure-as-a-service market, which includes the
hotly growing cloud storage sector, grew 45 percent in the last
year alone, Gartner said.
Even as consumer social media appeared tarnished by
Facebook's sputtering initial public offering, social media
analytics and marketing companies that cater to businesses have
found themselves involved in some of the hottest tech deal
activity in recent months.
Before Salesforce swooped on Buddy Media, Oracle bought
social media marketing company Vitrue for $300 million. In
August, Google announced it would buy Buddy Media competitor
Wildfire for $350 million. Microsoft Inc paid $1.2
billion in July to buy social networking company Yammer Inc.
"There's been close to a couple billion dollars being spent
in this space by the top software companies in the world, but I
don't think we're done yet," said Ragy Thomas, CEO of Sprinklr,
a social media management company.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)