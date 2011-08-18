* Raises full-year revenue outlook

* Q2 adjusted profit at 34 cents, beats Street view 30 cents

* Q2 revenue $546 mln vs Street view $529 mln

* Shares rise 3.5 percent (Adds comment from CEO, analyst, details on results)

By Jim Finkle

BOSTON, Aug 18 Web-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N) raised its full-year revenue outlook, fueling hopes that cloud computing companies can avoid getting caught up in a possible slowdown in tech spending.

The world's biggest provider of cloud computing technology to businesses raised its full-year revenue outlook on Thursday to between $2.22 billion and $2.23 billion from its previous forecast of $2.15 billion and $2.17 billion.

Salesforce announced the modest increase to its outlook, while Silicon Valley veteran Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) cut its outlook and announced it may exit the PC business. HP also said it planned to spend over $10 billion to buy UK software maker Autonomy Corp AUTN.L, which has a fast-growing cloud-computing division. [ID:nN1E77H1JI]

In an earnings conference call, Wall Street analysts repeatedly asked Salesforce Chief Executive Marc Benioff if he saw any signs of weakness in his business. He did not waver in his response during the 60-minute teleconference.

"We haven't seen a softening," he said, adding the company signed up a record 6,300 new customers during the period.

Benioff said he was pleased with one indicator of the health of the business -- the number of large deals closed during the quarter. Salesforce signed 60 deals worth at least $1 million -- a 40 percent increase from a year earlier.

And it also claimed three "mega deals" worth at least $10 million during the quarter and closed a fourth in that category after the books closed for the period, he added.

Throughout the call he extolled the virtues of cloud computing. The technologies deliver software, powerful processing capabilities and storage from large, centralized data centers, saving businesses the cost and time of setting up localized computer systems.

"This is a growth company. It's a growth story," bragged Benioff. "It's about the next generation."

BMO Capital Markets analyst Karl Keirstead believes the company is doing better than some other technology businesses because its main product is software used for sales and marketing.

"Sales productivity tools are not what CIOs cut when things get tough," he said, adding that Salesforce is also benefitting from having a customer base spread across a broad grouping of industries.

During the call, another analyst told Benioff there had been a rumor earlier in the day that Salesforce imposed a hiring freeze after adding a large number of workers in the first half.

"Send me your resume. Keep us in mind," he said as he vowed to continue to hire aggressively.

At one point he volunteered: "I don't think we are going into another recession. I'm not an economist, but that's my off-the-hand comment."

The tone of the call was a world apart from HP's teleconference, which was going on at the same time. Benioff's views on the business climate were markedly different from cautious executives with computer maker Dell Inc DELL.O and data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc (NTAP.O).

Benioff told the audience his business was healthier than others because it sells technologies that are in hot demand, compared with companies whose products are starting to look "long in the tooth."

Salesforce reported that fiscal second quarter sales surged 38 percent from a year earlier to $546 million, beating the average analyst forecast of $529 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It posted adjusted second-quarter profit of 34 cents per share, ahead of the 30 cent average forecast of analysts. The adjustments excluded amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based expenses and a legal settlement.

The San Francisco company's shares rose 3.5 percent to $118.09 after the earnings report from their close of $114.06 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; editing by Phil Berlowitz and Andre Grenon)