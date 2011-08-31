* Benioff shows off social network tools
* Says inspired by Arab Spring
* Salesforce.com pushes more mobile
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 31 Web-based software maker
Salesforce.com (CRM.N) Inc's chief executive, Marc Benioff,
unveiled a slew of social networking tools and said he was
inspired by recent revolutions in Egypt and Libya.
Benioff said Salesforce.com was beefing up its existing
Chatter social enterprise services to allow deeper interaction
between people who do business together after Facebook and
Twitter were widely used in the overthrow of dictators in Egypt
and Libya.
"There were no signs that said 'thank you Microsoft
(MSFT.O),' there were no signs that said 'thank you IBM
(IBM.N),' Benioff said as he showed slides of Arab protesters
during his keynote speech at Salesforce.com's annual convention
in San Francisco.
"No. Look at this: 'thank you Facebook' in all these
different languages, in all these different cultures."
Salesforce.com has become a darling among investors who see
it as blessed with Silicon Valley's holy trinity of social
media, cloud computing and mobile devices. Its stock trades at
a massive 77 times expected annual earnings and was up 3.38
percent on Wednesday.
Pacing an auditorium floor and shaking hands with members
of an enthralled audience, Benioff also showed off software
tools to help Salesforce.com's customers use its services more
easily on Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad and other mobile gadgets.
"Salesforce.com is rapidly becoming a social enterprise,"
he said. "Smartphones and tablets are taking over. We recognize
that."
The new social networking tools will make it easier to
learn about customers by tracking and analyzing their
activities on Facebook and Twitter. It will also let customers
and suppliers create social media networks where their
employees can collaborate.
Rock legend Neil Young and rapper MC Hammer both appeared
with Benioff at the event and said they were using
Salesforce.com's social networking tools in their businesses.
Fueling hopes that cloud computing companies may avoid
getting caught up in a possible slowdown in tech spending,
Salesforce.com this month raised its full-year revenue
outlook.
