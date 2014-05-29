(Adds analyst quote, background)
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO May 29 Microsoft Corp
said on Thursday it would integrate rival Salesforce.com Inc
apps into its Windows and online Office platforms,
furthering Chief Executive Satya Nadella's drive to make the
company more cloud-computing friendly.
The main thrust of the tie-up means Salesforce's popular
customer-management apps will be available on Windows desktop
PCs, tablets and mobile devices, while Salesforce users will be
able to access Microsoft Office content such as Excel
spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations.
The two companies will also allow for fuller data
integration features. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The collaboration is the latest sign that Nadella, who
became CEO almost four months ago, is intent on forcing
Microsoft to work with companies that have a better hold on
mobile customers. The new approach, which Nadella calls "mobile
first, cloud first," started with the move in March to make
Office available on Apple Inc's iPad.
While Salesforce has been a pioneer in cloud software,
Microsoft has long been criticized by industry analysts as
moving too slowly to the cloud-based, subscription software
model favored by smaller and nimbler enterprises that prefer to
pay as they go.
"Nadella recognized the need to partner as the company
cannot do this alone," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR
Capital Markets. "Salesforce remains the pioneer of cloud
computing and this significantly expands Microsoft's cloud
opportunity."
Thursday's announcement is also a sharp turn for Salesforce
CEO Marc Benioff, an outspoken former Apple programmer, who has
often railed publicly against Microsoft's reliance on installed
software. Microsoft itself is a direct competitor of
Salesforce.com with its Microsoft Dynamics suite of business
tools.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Additional reporting by Bill Rigby;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler)