May 17 Web-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc reported quarterly earnings and revenue ahead of Wall Street forecasts, sending its shares up 2.4 percent in after-hours trading.

The company on Thursday reported profit, excluding certain items, of 37 cents per share, in its fiscal first quarter, which ran until end-April, beating the 34 cent average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Quarterly revenue rose 38 percent from a year earlier to $695 million compared with the $678.2 million expected by analysts.

Salesforce.com shares closed at $133.8 on Thursday. (Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Gary Hill)