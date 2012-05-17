* Raises FY revenue target to $2.97 bln - $3 bln
* Raises FY EPS target to $1.60 - $1.63
* Sees Q2 revenue at $724 mln-$728 mln
* Shares up 7 pct in after-hours trade
May 17 Web-based software maker Salesforce.com
Inc raised its full-year outlook after reporting
first-quarter results that beat Wall Street forecasts on strong
growth across all regions, sending its shares up 7 percent in
after-hours trade.
"We had a great start to the year ... we could not have
asked for more," Chief Executive Marc Benioff said on a
conference call with analysts on Thursday.
The company, which provides online sales management tools,
benefited from a large number of new deals and from more and
longer renewal of deals, Benioff said.
"We had a great quarter in Europe ... in Japan and the
U.S.," Benioff said, adding that Salesforce.com had signed
contracts with British telecom group Vodafone for
example.
Salesforce.com, a pioneer in cloud computing, raised its
outlook for its fiscal 2013 revenue to $2.97 billion to $3
billion, up 31 to 32 percent from the year ago period. It
previously forecast full year revenue in a range of $2.92
billion to $2.95 billion.
It said it expects adjusted earnings per share to be in a
range of $1.60 to $1.63 for the full year from a previous
outlook of $1.58 to $1.62 per share.
Analysts were expecting fiscal 2013 targets of $2.95 billion
in revenue and earnings per share of $1.61.
Asked by analysts if the company was worried about the
impact of macroeconomic uncertainty in Europe, executives said
the biggest challenge for Salesforce.com was to close all the
deals lined up.
"It's not that the overall economy cannot affect us but not
as much as everybody else ... our greatest challenge is just the
ability to close the business," Chief Financial Officer Graham
Smith said, adding that the company's pipeline was "rich and
deep".
Salesforce.com also for the current second quarter it
expects revenue up 33 percent in a range of $724 million to $728
million year-on-year.
The company said it expects earnings per share excluding
items to be $0.38 to $0.39.
Salesforce.com, which competes with Oracle Corp and
SAP AG, started out more than a decade ago developing
software to help sales people manage their contacts, and
gradually added more features.
It has since added programs for handling other tasks
including managing customer service, analyzing market data and
fostering collaboration among employees.
The company reported a profit, excluding certain items, of
37 cents per share, in its fiscal first quarter, which ended
April 30, beating the 34-cent average estimate of analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Including stock-based compensation expenses and other items,
the net loss for the quarter was $0.14, Salesforce.com said.
Revenue rose 38 percent from a year earlier period to $695
million. Analysts had expected $678.2 million in revenue.
Salesforce.com shares rose to $143.59 in after-hours trading
after closing at $133.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Analysts at brokerage firm Canaccord had predicted a jump in
the company's stock price because of a positive intermediate
term view of Salesforce.com's fundamentals. Canaccord has a buy
rating on the stock and has a one year price target of $180.
(Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Gary Hill, Carol
Bishopric and Tim Dobbyn)