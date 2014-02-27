(Adds forecast, analyst comments, share movement)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Feb 27 Salesforce.com Inc raised its
full-year revenue forecast after reporting a
better-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong
sales at ExactTarget, an email marketing firm it acquired in
June.
The world's biggest maker of online sales software also said
its CFO of six years, Graham Smith, would retire in 2015,
sending the company's stock down 3 percent in trading after the
bell on Thursday.
"Anytime you see the CFO retiring, it freaks people out. He
is in charge of finances, it raises a bunch of questions," said
analyst Barrington Research Associates analyst Jeff Houston.
The cloud computing company's stock reversed direction to
trade up at $66.40 in extended trading, after closing at $66.20
on the New York Stock Exchange.
Salesforce also forecast adjusted profit for the current
quarter and full year that largely fell below analysts'
expectations, but Houston said that was not a concern.
"That (forecast) doesn't worry me much ... they have the
history of beating and raising revenue and profitability
guidance," he said.
The San Francisco-based company on Thursday also raised its
2015 revenue forecast to $5.25 billion to $5.3 billion from
$5.15 billion to $5.2 billion.
Salesforce forecast adjusted earnings of 9-10 cents per
share for the first quarter and 48-50 cents per share for the
full year.
That was largely below the analysts' average estimate of 10
cents per share for the current quarter and 50 cents per share
for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net loss widened to $116.6 million, or 19
cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $20.8
million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share, one
cent higher than analysts' expectations.
Revenue rose 37 percent to $1.15 billion and beat analysts'
expectations of $1.13 billion.
Salesforce's unbilled deferred revenue, a critical measure
of contracts that have been closed with business customers but
remain off-balance sheet, rose to $4.5 billion, up 29 percent
from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)