May 20 Salesforce.com Inc reported a
better-than-expected 37 percent rise in quarterly revenue,
helped by higher demand for its sales and marketing software.
Revenue jumped to $1.23 billion in the first quarter ended
April 30 from $892.6 million a year earlier. Analysts on an
average had expected revenue of $1.21 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net loss widened to $96.9 million, or 16 cents
per share, from $67.7 million, or 12 cents per share.
Excluding items, it earned 11 cents per share.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)