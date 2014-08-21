Aug 21 Salesforce.com Inc's quarterly revenue rose 38 percent, helped by increased demand for its web-based sales and marketing software and services.

The company reported a net loss of $61.1 million, or 10 cents per share, for the second quarter ended July 31, compared with a profit of $76.6 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 13 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $1.32 billion from $957.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 12 cents per share on revenue of $1.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)