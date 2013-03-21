March 21 Salesforce.com Inc said on
Thursday its board of directors had approved a 4-for-1 stock
split as its shares continued an almost unbroken four-year
ascent.
Since early 2009, shares of the cloud-based sales and
marketing software company have more than quadrupled under Chief
Executive Marc Benioff, who has funneled resources toward
gaining market share and led the company's expansion into the
social media sector.
Salesforce shares were up 0.5 percent at $173.74 after
hours, after having risen as much as 2 percent.
The record date for the stock split is the close of business
on April 3. The number of shares is expected to increase from
400 million to 1.6 billion, the company said.