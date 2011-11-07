BRIEF-Iron Mountain appoints Fidelma Russo as chief technology officer
* Salesforce.com, Verizon lead $15.1 mln round
* Urban Airship has raised total of $21.6 mln
Nov 7 Technology startup Urban Airship, which makes tools for mobile application developers, has raised $15.1 million from Salesforce.com (CRM.N) and Verizon (VZ.N) to boost its engineering and sales force globally.
Urban Airship's software tools -- which are used by more than 20,000 clients, including Groupon and Yahoo -- offers application developers push notification, rich messaging, in-app purchase, subscriptions and data tracking.
The Portland, Oregon headquartered firm also said its existing investors Foundry Group and True Ventures took part in the investment round. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki, editing by Bernard Orr)
