BRIEF-The New Home Company announces proposed private offering of senior notes
* The New Home Company Inc announces proposed private offering of senior notes due 2022
Nov 19 Salesforce.com Inc : * Barclays raises price target to $68 from $56; rating overweight For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899 For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580
* Axis Capital - announced estimated impact of U.K. ministry of justice's reduction of discount rate to calculate lump sum awards in U.K. bodily injury cases
* Russian oil output remains unchanged in February (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)