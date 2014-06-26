By Christina Farr
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 26
SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 Salesforce Inc,
one of the first cloud-computing companies, is pushing into
healthcare with new software and services aimed at the largest
hospitals.
Salesforce has announced a strategic alliance with
Amsterdam-based medical technology company Philips, which it
envisions as the first of many partnerships. These companies
will announce two new medical applications later in the summer,
called Philips eCareCoordinator and Philips eCare Companion.
The software is designed to improve health and cut costs.
The apps are intended to be used by physicians to monitor
chronically ill patients between doctor visits.
Salesforce said the goal is to make it easier for hospitals
to collect and analyze data from medical devices, which patients
with chronic conditions often use at home.
"In the United States, care providers are facing increasing
demands and decreasing reimbursement," said Michael Peachey, a
senior director of solutions and product marketing at
Salesforce.
"We want to improve efficiency for physicians by
transmitting patient data in real time."
Peachey said the Salesforce software meets security and
privacy rules under the Health Insurance Portability and
Accountability Act, known as HIPAA.
In the short term, Peachey said Salesforce intends to
develop additional apps with other partners to help doctors and
nurses monitor patients from the comfort of their homes.
"It's an open platform," he said.
Salesforce is a pioneer in subscription fee-based cloud
software, often referred to as software-as-a-service, known as
SaaS. In recent years, SaaS has increasingly replaced
traditional on-premise and licensed software at corporations
because the model is easier to adopt, eliminating the need for
major investments in servers or staff training. Paying on a
monthly basis is also more palatable to some clients.
Over the past year or so, Salesforce and other cloud
pioneers such as Workday have faced greater competition
from startups and major players like Microsoft or
Oracle, and are seeking new revenue opportunities.
In April, Salesforce unveiled a new strategy to focus its
sales and marketing efforts on specific industries, including
healthcare. The company tapped Vivek Kundra, the former chief
information officer of the United States, to lead that effort.
Salesforce Chief Executive Officer Mark Benioff will release
more details about the Philips alliance in a live webcast on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Jan Paschal)