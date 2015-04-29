Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
April 29 Cloud software company Salesforce.com Inc is working with financial advisers to help it field takeover offers after being approached by a potential acquirer, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
There is no certainty any deal will transpire, Bloomberg said, without identifying the potential acquirer. (bloom.bg/1HRPLUH)
Salesforce, which has a market value of about $44 billion as of Tuesday's close, couldn't be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
April 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Intel commences cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye