(Adds background and comment)
April 29 Cloud software company Salesforce.com
Inc is working with financial advisers to help it field
takeover offers after being approached by a potential acquirer,
Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The company's shares rose as much as 17.3 percent to touch
an all-time high of $78.46 on Wednesday. They closed up 11.6
percent at $74.65, valuing the company at about $49 billion.
There is no certainty any deal will transpire, Bloomberg
said. It did not identify the potential acquirer. (bloom.bg/1HRPLUH)
A Salesforce spokeswoman declined to comment.
Salesforce's stock trades at 89.9 times forward earnings,
well above the peer median of 19.9, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Several giants of the software industry are seeking to beef
up their presence in cloud computing, a fast-growing area of
technology that helps customers make use of software, services
and content over the Internet.
Multiple sources close to the most obvious potential
bidders, including Oracle Corp, Microsoft Corp
, Germany's SAP and IBM, poured cold
water on speculation that the companies had considered, or were
considering, an offer.
IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Hewlett-Packard Co and SAP
declined to comment.
Google Inc and Amazon.com Inc did not
immediately respond to requests seeking comment.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby in San Francisco, Nadia Damouni in New
York, Kshitiz Goliya, Arathy Nair and Devika Krishna Kumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Robin Paxton)