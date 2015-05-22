* Microsoft was willing to offer about $55 bln - CNBC
* Potential bidder can go up to $70 bln on high end -
analyst
* Salesforce shares rise 4 pct; Microsoft shares fall 1 pct
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Anya George Tharakan
May 22 Microsoft Corp and
Salesforce.com Inc held "significant talks" this spring
but failed to agree on a price, CNBC reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Microsoft was willing to offer about $55 billion for the
world's biggest maker of online sales software. Salesforce
founder and Chief Executive Marc Benioff had expected as much as
$70 billion, CNBC reported on Friday. (cnb.cx/1IPBIkG)
A potential bidder can go up to $70 billion on the high end
and Microsoft, Oracle Corp and Amazon.com Inc
are the companies most likely to be suitors, FBR Capital Markets
analyst Dan Ives said in an email to Reuters.
Salesforce shares rose as much as 4 percent in afternoon
trading, while Microsoft shares fell 1 percent.
Apart from the high asking price, Microsoft Chief Executive
Satya Nadella was somewhat reluctant to pull the trigger on a
deal of such size and consequence for his company, CNBC said.
Microsoft and Salesforce declined to comment on the report.
"Salesforce is the golden jewel in the cloud, given its
leadership position and stellar brand and distribution, all that
would have fit well within the Microsoft ecosystem in our
opinion," Ives said.
San Francisco-based Salesforce leads the global customer
relationship management (CRM) market, which is valued at $23
billion annually, according to tech research firm Gartner.
CRM software helps companies organize and track sales calls
and leads.
Salesforce provides its services online, with no software
directly installed on PCs, making the company attractive to
technology giants such as Oracle and Microsoft, who have been
late entrants into the fast-growing cloud computing market.
Bloomberg reported last month that Salesforce had been
approached by a potential buyer. This triggered speculation that
Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Amazon and SAP could
be in the running for Salesforce.
Microsoft is currently not weighing an offer for Salesforce,
Reuters reported this month, citing two people familiar with the
matter.
SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott said on Wednesday that
his company would not buy Salesforce. He said SAP's richly
valued rival was unlikely to be acquired by any other player in
the industry.
Salesforce, which was valued at $48.4 billion as of
Thursday's close, reported a profit for the first time in seven
quarters this week.
Salesforce shares were up 1.7 percent at $74.16 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Microsoft shares were
down 1 percent at $46.93 on the Nasdaq.
