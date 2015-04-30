REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30 Oracle Corp Chief Executive Safra Catz on Thursday declined comment on whether Oracle had made an offer to buy online customer relationship management rival Salesforce.com Inc.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Salesforce.com had hired advisers after receiving an offer from an unnamed company. Salesforce has declined comment on the report.

Catz took a question on the report at a media day at Oracle's headquarters in Silicon Valley on Thursday. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by David Gregorio)