BRIEF-MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30 Oracle Corp Chief Executive Safra Catz on Thursday declined comment on whether Oracle had made an offer to buy online customer relationship management rival Salesforce.com Inc.
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Salesforce.com had hired advisers after receiving an offer from an unnamed company. Salesforce has declined comment on the report.
Catz took a question on the report at a media day at Oracle's headquarters in Silicon Valley on Thursday. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by David Gregorio)
April 5 MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of Epix it does not already own from two of its partners in the premium U.S. channel, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1.03 billion.
* Kopin enters into partnership agreements to meet the coming demand for oled micro-displays for virtual reality and augmented reality