Aug 20 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in demand for its web-based sales and marketing software.

The company's net loss narrowed to $852,000 in the second quarter ended July 31 from $61.1 million a year earlier. On a per share basis, the company posted a loss of 10 cents a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.63 billion from $1.32 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)