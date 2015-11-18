* Q3 revenue $1.71 bln vs est. $1.70 bln
* Adj. profit 21 cents/shr vs est. 19 cents/shr
* Raises FY revenue forecast to $6.64 bln-$6.65 bln
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct in extended trading
By Abhirup Roy
Nov 18 Salesforce.com Inc raised its
full-year revenue forecast for the fourth time after reporting a
quarterly adjusted profit above market expectations, driven by
higher demand for its web-based sales and marketing software.
Shares of the world's largest maker of online sales software
rose as much as 6 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
San Francisco-based Salesforce has been benefiting as more
businesses choose cheaper and easier cloud software services.
The company provides its services online, with no software
directly installed on PCs.
"What we are finally seeing after many years is some
reasonable operating margin expansion," FBN Securities analyst
Shebly Seyrafi said, adding that the upside potential was huge.
The company's adjusted operating margin expanded to 13.3
percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from 11.3 percent a
year earlier.
"As revenue growth decelerates there should be an
expectation of some general margin improvement over time,"
Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser said.
Salesforce raised its revenue forecast for the year ending
January 2016 to $6.64 billion-$6.65 billion from $6.60
billion-$6.63 billion.
Revenue rose 23.7 percent to $1.71 billion in the third
quarter. Analysts on average had expected $1.70 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Unbilled deferred revenue - a critical but off-balance-sheet
measure of contracts closed with business customers - jumped 24
percent to $6.7 billion as of Oct. 31.
Salesforce has been gaining market share from Oracle Corp
and SAP in customer relationship management
software that helps companies organize and track sales calls and
leads.
The company's net loss narrowed to $25.2 million, or 4 cents
per share, from $38.9 million, or 6 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, Salesforce earned 21 cents per share,
beating analysts' average estimate of 19 cents per share.
Salesforce shares were trading at $81.40 in extended
trading. Up to Wednesday's close, they had risen about 30
percent this year.
