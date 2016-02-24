Feb 24 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 25.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in demand for its web-based sales and marketing software.

Net loss narrowed to $25.5 million, or 4 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $65.8 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to $1.81 billion from $1.44 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)