Feb 28 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 26.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue helped by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software services.

The company's net loss widened to $51.4 million, or 7 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from a loss of $25.5 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.29 billion from $1.81 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)