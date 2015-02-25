(Adds analyst comment, details; updates shares)

By Abhirup Roy

Feb 25 Cloud software company Salesforce.com Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast, betting on strong demand for its web-based sales and marketing software and services.

The forecast, which comes when many companies have warned of strong dollar hurting results, pushed Salesforce's shares up 11 percent in after-market trading.

The company reported a 26 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue to $1.45 billion, as it benefited from more businesses choosing cloud software services that cost less and are easier to manage.

"If you look at the guidance it was largely as expected even when you factor in currency headwind," FBR Capital Markets analyst Samad Samana told Reuters. "So, you are seeing a strong demand environment for the company's products."

Samana said bookings, a key metric and the best indicator of demand, came in above market expectations at $2.54 billion for the three months ended Jan. 31.

The world's biggest maker of online sales software forecast revenue of $6.48 billion to $6.52 billion for the year ending January 2016, up from $6.45 billion-$6.5 billion it forecast in November.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year revenue of $6.50 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Salesforce, whose rivals include Oracle Corp and Europe's largest software group SAP SE, generates about 30 percent of its overall revenue from outside the Americas.

The dollar had risen 9 percent in the three months to the end of January and is expected to continue to strengthen as the Fed still appears to be on track to raise rates this year.

Hewlett-Packard Co on Tuesday joined a slew of U.S. multinationals forecasting full-year earnings well below analysts' expectations due to the strong dollar.

Salesforce said subscription and support revenue, which accounts for about 93 percent of total revenue, rose 25 percent, while professional services revenue jumped 41.3 percent in the fourth quarter.

The company's net loss narrowed to $65.8 million, or 10 cents per share, from $116.6 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 14 cents per share.

The fourth-quarter results were in line with analysts' average expectations.

Rival Workday Inc reported on Wednesday a better-than-expected 60 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by strong subscription growth for its web-based human resources software.

Salesforce's shares closed at $62.87 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)