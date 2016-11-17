Nov 17 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 25.3 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more businesses used its cloud-based sales and marketing software.

However, the company's net loss rose to $37.3 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $25.2 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.14 billion from $1.71 billion.

Salesforce.com, which lost out to Microsoft Corp in its bid to buy LinkedIn Corp, abandoned its pursuit of Twitter Inc last month amid investor concerns over the strategic merits and valuation of the deal. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)