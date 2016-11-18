(Corrects spelling of Koenig's last name in paragraph 3)
By Narottam Medhora and Stephen Nellis
Nov 17 Salesforce.com Inc on Thursday
forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates as
more businesses adopted its cloud-based sales and marketing
software, sending its shares 5 higher in extended trade.
The San Francisco-based company has consistently reported
double-digit growth in recent quarters as companies shift to
cheaper and easier cloud-based products, but it is facing
growing competition from Oracle Corp and Microsoft Corp
.
"Our checks indicate that Salesforce still has a number of
very good secular growth drivers, including selling some of
their newer cloud offerings and upselling activity into large
customers is robust," said Wedbush Securities analyst Steve
Koenig.
Deferred revenue rose 23 percent to $3.50 billion in the
third quarter. Analysts on average had expected deferred revenue
of $3.42 billion, according to research firm FactSet
StreetAccount.
Salesforce and other subscription-based software companies
usually book revenue in stages rather than at the time of a
sale, so investors keep a close eye on deferred revenue as a
guide to future revenue.
"We expect to deliver our first $10 billion-year during our
fiscal year 2018," Chief Executive Marc Benioff said in a
statement.
Its stock rose 4.8 percent in extended trade to $78.74.
Benioff is looking to broaden the company's cloud offerings
through new features, especially focusing on artificial
intelligence.
The company, which launched its artificial intelligence
platform Einstein in October, has made a number of acquisitions
to build up its machine learning and big data analysis
capabilities.
It lost out to Microsoft in a bid to buy LinkedIn Corp
and abandoned its pursuit of Twitter Inc last
month amid investor concerns over the strategic merits and
valuation of the deal.
For the current quarter, Salesforce said it expected revenue
of $2.27 billion to $2.28 billion, above analysts' average
estimate of $2.24 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents per share in
the third quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of 21
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 25.3 percent to $2.14 billion. Analysts had
expected revenue of $2.12 billion.
However, the company's net loss widened to $37.3 million, or
5 cents per share, in the three months ended Oct. 31 from $25.2
million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Up to Thursday's close, Salesforce's shares had fallen 4.1
percent this year, underperforming the 7 percent gain in the
broader S&P 500 index.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila, Bernard Orr)