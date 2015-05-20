MANNHEIM May 20 SAP Chief Executive
Bill McDermott once again ruled out that his company has any
interest in buying rival Salesforce.com and went further
on Wednesday by saying that Salesforce is unlikely to be
acquired by any other player in the industry.
Speaking to reporters ahead of SAP's annual meeting,
McDermott was asked what would happen to his company's own
business if a rival like Microsoft acquired Salesforce.
The SAP CEO bluntly replied that he did not think a merger
would happen, by Microsoft or other rivals such as Oracle
.
"I do not expect that to be the case at all because of the
valuation of the company," McDermott said referring to the
possibility Microsoft would buy Salesforce.
He was then asked whether any rival would buy Salesforce and
he responded: "No."
(Reporting By Eric Auchard, Harro ten Wolde and Ilona
Wissenbach; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)