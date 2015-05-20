(Adds CEO comments, context, market caps)
By Harro Ten Wolde
MANNHEIM, Germany May 20 German software
company SAP's chief executive once again ruled out any
move to acquire Salesforce.com, then went further by
saying that its richly valued rival is unlikely to be acquired
by any other player in the industry.
Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and SAP
have all been touted as potentional buyers of Salesforce, which
last month said it had been contacted by an unnamed suitor about
a potential takeover and that it had hired financial advisers.
Established players in the industry are all looking to boost
Internet-based delivery of their business software products to
fend off competition from pure cloud-based rivals, a market
Salesforce pioneered and where it remains category leader.
But SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott remains adamant that
his company is not interested and told reporters that
Salesforce's core customer relationship management (CRM)
products have become commoditised and are now widely available
from SAP and other software providers.
Asked how a Salesforce acquisition by an SAP competitor
would affect his company, McDermott said he does not expect any
move by the likes of Microsoft and IBM.
"I do not expect that to be the case because of the
valuation of the company (Salesforce)," McDermott said on
Wednesday, ahead of SAP's annual shareholder meeting.
Asked whether anyone else in the industry would buy
Salesforce, McDermott responded, flatly: "No."
Salesforce has a market value of about $46.9 billion, less
than half of SAP's 86.1 billion euros ($95.5 billion), and
analysts have speculated that a takeover premium could lift the
value of a potential deal to $60 billion-plus.
Pressed on the possibility of arch-rival Oracle buying
Salesforce, McDermott said: "It is probably better than any
(other) scenario for SAP because it will add more disruption to
a commodity business."
The integration required to justify an Oracle-Salesforce
deal would force Salesforce customers to reconsider their future
options and give SAP a big sales opportunity, McDermott said.
Salesforce is set to report its first-quarter results after
the close of U.S. trading later on Wednesday. The company is
expected to report a narrower loss of 3 cents per share,
including the impact of stock option expenses, down from a loss
of 16 cents per share in the same period last year, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
