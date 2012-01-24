MILAN Jan 24 Italian construction group Salini said on Tuesday it had not taken any decision on a possible takeover bid for Italy's largest builder Impregilo .

"Gruppo Salini confirms the strategic value of its investment in Impregilo and its willingness to pursue an industrial agreement with the company in the interest of all shareholders," it added in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, a source told Reuters Salini would consider bidding for its billion-euro rival Impregilo if the pair can't agree a merger to create a national champion in the construction sector. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)