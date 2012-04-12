BRIEF-Insurance unit of Hubei Biocause Pharma's premium income at 10.6 bln yuan in jan
* Says insurance unit's premium income at 10.6 billion yuan ($1.54 billion) in Jan
MILAN, April 12 Italian builder Salini, which is seeking to merge with rival Impregilo, posted on Thursday higher 2011 profits and sales, helped by contracts in Ethiopia, Denmark and Kazakhstan.
The Rome-based group said its net financial position at end-2011 was positive, after spending 123 million euros ($161 million) to build its stake in Impregilo, which last stood at 25.3 percent.
Salini, which has not ruled out a takeover bid for Impregilo, aims to merge with its rival's construction business to form a group with sales of 5 billion euros and expects annual merger synergies of around 100 million.
Its pretax profit rose 50 percent to 83 million euros after revenues rose 27 percent to 1.43 billion, according to a statement. Its order book reached 10.4 billion euros.
Impregilo, which is controlled by Italy's Gavio family through Autostrada Torino Milano, reported in March a 38 percent rise in net profit to 177.4 million euros. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
* Has repurchased 750,000 of its own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price of 48.60 Swedish crowns per share for a total amount of 36,450,000 Swedish crowns ($4.09 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9120 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, Feb 13 The Russian unit of Deutsche Bank said on Monday it was working with Russian tax authorities over standard operations it had conducted, following a RBC news report which said it could face over 10 billion roubles ($172 million) in extra profit tax charges.