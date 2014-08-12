Aug 12 Salini Impregilo SpA is hunting
for acquisitions and is still mulling whether to move its
headquarters out of recession-hit Italy, the group's head told
the FT in an interview on Tuesday.
Italy's largest construction company was not looking at
domestic rivals, but was eyeing overseas deals to increase its
exposure to new markets, the paper quoted Chief Executive Pietro
Salini as saying.
"I would like to have exposure in countries where we can
grow much faster, which is very few," Salini told the daily.
Salini Impregilo, which reported a jump in half-year revenue
last week, gets less than a third of its revenue from
Italy.
CEO Salini told the FT he had still not ruled out moving the
company's headquarters out of Italy, but he was more positive
about the country's prospects since Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
had come to power.
Renzi, 39, took office in February after pushing aside a
party rival and is promising broad reforms, including several
aimed at turning around Italy's perennially sluggish economy.
"For the time being we are a bit more confident. At the end
of last year it was difficult for us to stay here, the
(borrowing) spreads were very important. Being Italian we had to
pay three times more than our competitors just (due to) the fact
(that we were present in Italy)," Salini told the paper.
If the group relocated, it would be the second Italian
company to do so this year, following Fiat SpA, the
carmaker now part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, whose
shareholder's recently approved moving to London.
Salini Impregilo was confident that a government decree
titled "Unblock Italy" would win approval, Salini told the FT,
adding that it would release about 30 billion euros ($40
billion) for domestic infrastructure projects.
The company could not immediately be reached for a comment
outside of regular business hours in Italy.
($1 = 0.7481 Euros)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)