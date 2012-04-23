BRIEF-QVT Financial reports 5.08 pct passive stake in Agenus
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
MILAN, April 23 Italian builder Salini sees a merger with Impregilo generating recurring synergies of more than 100 million euros from 2015 in terms of core earnings, slides at a presentation showed on Monday.
Privately-owned Salini aims to merge with Impregilo to create a national champion in the construction sector. His plan meets with opposition from Italy's Gavio family, which controls Impregilo with a 29.9 percent stake and is supported by powerful investment bank Mediobanca.
The slides showed Salini saw revenues of between 6.5 billion and 7.5 billion euros in 2015 for the combined Impregilo-Salini entity. Core earnings - or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - are estimated at between 800 and 1,050 million euros in 2015.
Salini's plan envisages assets sale for Impregilo, including Brazilian motorway operator EcoRodovias which the Italian builder jointly controls with Brazil's Almeida family.
Salini owns around 25 percent of Impregilo, based on the latest published data.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* TPG Specialty Lending - in connection with previously announced private offering, issued additional $15 million amount of 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text - http://bit.ly/2jMfCFj Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The U.S. Labor Department is looking into delaying the implementation date of its new fiduciary rule governing the advice that brokers can give about retirement investments, it said on Friday, after President Donald Trump called for a review that could ultimately lead to scrapping it.