BRIEF-Blackstone acquires Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
MILAN May 30 Italian builder Salini Impregilo said on Friday it was evaluating an equity offering to institutional investors for up to 10 percent of its share capital to boost its free float.
In a statement, the Milan-based company said its controlling investor Salini Costruttori was considering selling part of its stake within the same offering.
The proceeds of the offering will be used to beef up the group's capital structure and help it fund its 2014-2017 business plan, it said.
Salini CFO Massimo Ferrari said in April Salini Costruttori would reduce its stake in the builder to around 75 percent from 90 percent by the end of the summer. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
* Pursuing investment opportunities targeting early-stage companies whose mission is relevant to Aflac's core business
March 20 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc , a seller of gift and other payment cards, said on Monday it would add two independent directors to its board in an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.