MILAN Dec 18 Italian builder Salini Impregilo said on Wednesday it had won a contract worth around A$340 million ($302 million) in Australia for the Skytrain project in Sydney, and other civil works.

The project is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 1.1250 Australian dollars)

