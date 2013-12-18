BRIEF-China Merchants Land posts FY profit for year attributable RMB811.4 million
* FY profit for year attributable to owners of company RMB811.4 million versus RMB 185.4 million
MILAN Dec 18 Italian builder Salini Impregilo said on Wednesday it had won a contract worth around A$340 million ($302 million) in Australia for the Skytrain project in Sydney, and other civil works.
The project is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 1.1250 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)
* FY profit for year attributable to owners of company RMB811.4 million versus RMB 185.4 million
* Feb operating income RMB113.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In February 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb 5.23 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: