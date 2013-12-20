MILAN Dec 20 Italian builder Salini Impregilo said on Friday it won a contract worth around 168 million euros ($229.67 million)to build part of a highway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

In a separate statement, Salini Impregilo said an Italian administrative court had cancelled a contract the company had been provisionally awarded in the northern Italian city of Trento. ($1 = 0.7315 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)