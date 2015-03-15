March 15 Endo International Plc, which
is in a bidding war with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc for Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, believes it
could close a takeover within as little as five weeks of a
negotiated deal, according to an email obtained by Reuters.
The timing is possible because under Irish law, there is
only a minimum of 17 days required between mailing proxy
materials and holding a shareholder meeting, according to the
email from Endo Chief Executive Officer Rajiv De Silva to
employees.
In addition, the proposal is not subject to financing
conditions, the CEO said.
"We believe that we could successfully close this
transaction within a period as short as 5-6 weeks of a
negotiated agreement," De Silva said in the email.
Endo last week offered to buy Salix for $175 per share, or
about $11 billion, in cash and stock.
Valeant last month had agreed to buy Salix for $158 per
share, or about $10 billion. Reuters reported on Friday that
Valeant plans to raise its bid to close to $170 per share in
hopes of ending the bidding war for the bowel drug maker.
