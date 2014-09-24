Israel's Ratio secures $400 mln to fund Leviathan natgas project
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has had contact with Actavis Plc about a potential sale to the larger drugmaker, as it continues discussions with Allergan Inc about selling itself, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Allergan has revived discussions to buy Salix in recent weeks after on-and-off talks for nearly a year, as it tries to fend off a hostile offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc , Reuters reported earlier this week.
CNBC reported earlier Wednesday that Salix was in early-stage discussions with Actavis.
Representatives for Salix and Actavis could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
NEW YORK, March 21 Deutsche Bank AG has opened a new center in New York to work with financial technology startups that can help it improve its technology.
* Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ, citing sources