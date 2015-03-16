(Updates with financing details)
By Ankur Banerjee and Rod Nickel
March 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc increased its takeover offer for Salix
Pharmaceuticals Inc to $10.96 billion in cash on
Monday, eliminating Endo International Plc, the only
other bidder for the maker of gastrointestinal drugs.
Salix has agreed to Valeant's new offer of $173 a share in
cash, up from the bid of $158 per share in cash that Valeant
made late last month, the two companies said in a joint
statement.
Salix would be the largest purchase ever made by
Canada-based Valeant, whose growth has long been fueled by
acquisitions and cost-cutting. The acquisition would offer some
redemption for dealmaking Valeant Chief Executive Michael
Pearson, whose hostile bid for Allergan Inc failed last
year.
It would also be a boost for investor Bill Ackman, who
announced last week he had bought a more than $3 billion stake
in Valeant after having worked with the company on the Allergan
bid.
Even so, the deal would sharply raise Valeant's debt, and it
is buying a company that last year was forced to slash its
full-year earnings forecast after supply levels for certain
drugs were higher than earlier indicated.
The short bidding war for Salix pitted Valeant's Pearson
against his former protege, Endo Chief Executive Rajiv De Silva,
a top executive at Valeant until 2012.
Salix shares rose 2 percent to $172.75 on the Nasdaq on
Monday, while Valeant's U.S.-listed shares gained 2.5 percent to
$202.34.
Endo shares climbed 2.7 percent on the Nasdaq to $89.65.
Ireland-based Endo said in a statement that it was
withdrawing its bid and has other potential deals and research
and development on which to focus.
Endo offered last Wednesday to buy Salix in a deal worth
about $175 per share in cash and stock. As of Friday's close,
Endo's offer was worth $172.56 per share.
Valeant's new offer provides Salix stockholders with about
$1 billion more in cash, Valeant said. The deal was expected to
close on April 1.
Valeant also announced a $1.45 billion share offering and
said it would use the net proceeds, along with borrowed funds
and cash on hand to fund the Salix purchase. A source close to
the matter said Valeant would not issue more debt to fund the
acquisition, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Valeant said its bid gives Salix an enterprise value of
about $15.8 billion.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg, Manitoba, additional reporting by Natalie Harrison and
Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Peter
Galloway)