(Adds Financial Times report that Ackman plans to buy 3 million
shares for $600 million, in 13th paragraph)
By Ankur Banerjee and Rod Nickel
March 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc increased its offer for Salix
Pharmaceuticals Inc to $10.96 billion in cash on
Monday, eclipsing Endo International Plc, the only
other bidder.
The maker of gastrointestinal drugs has agreed to Valeant's
new offer of $173 a share, up from a bid of $158 per share in
cash made late last month, the two companies said in a joint
statement.
Salix would be the largest purchase ever made by
Canada-based Valeant, whose growth has been fueled by
acquisitions and cost-cutting. The acquisition would offer
solace for dealmaking Valeant Chief Executive Michael Pearson,
whose hostile bid for Allergan Inc failed last year.
It would also boost investor Bill Ackman, who announced last
week he had bought a more than $3 billion stake in Valeant after
having worked with the company on the Allergan bid.
Still, the deal would sharply raise Valeant's debt, and it
is buying a company that last year was forced to slash its
full-year earnings forecast.
The short bidding war for Salix pitted Valeant's Pearson
against his former protege, Endo Chief Executive Rajiv De Silva.
Salix shares rose 2 percent to $172.75 on the Nasdaq on
Monday, while Valeant's U.S.-listed shares gained 2.5 percent to
$202.34.
Endo shares climbed 2.7 percent on the Nasdaq to $89.65.
Endo said in a statement it was withdrawing its bid and has
other potential deals and research and development on which to
focus.
Endo offered last Wednesday to buy Salix in a deal worth
about $175 per share in cash and stock. As of Friday's close,
Endo's offer was worth $172.56 per share.
Valeant's new offer provides Salix stockholders with about
$1 billion more in cash, Valeant said. The deal was expected to
close on April 1.
Valeant also announced a $1.45 billion share offering and
said it would use the net proceeds, along with borrowed funds
and cash on hand to fund the purchase. A source close to the
matter said Valeant would not issue more debt to fund the
acquisition, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Ackman plans to buy 3 million shares in the offering for
about $600 million, the Financial Times reported, citing a
person familiar with the situation. Ackman's stake in the
company would rise to 6 percent from about 5 percent, the paper
said. (on.ft.com/1Du63mo)
Valeant said its bid gives Salix an enterprise value of
about $15.8 billion.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg, Manitoba, additional reporting by Natalie Harrison and
Caroline Humer in New York and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Peter Galloway)