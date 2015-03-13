March 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc plans to raise its bid for Salix Pharmaceuticals
Ltd to above $160 per share, a source familiar with
matter told Reuters, hoping to end a bidding war with Endo
International Plc.
Valeant, which last month agreed to buy Salix for $158 per
share, or about $10 billion, is looking to team up with Ackman's
Pershing Square Capital Management and other top shareholders to
raise its bid, the source said.
New York Times earlier reported Valeant's plan to raise its
bid. (nyti.ms/1BCpFBp)
A Valeant spokesperson declined to comment.
Endo International earlier this week offered to buy
Salix for $175 per share, or about $11 billion, in cash and
stock.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru and Greg Roumeliotis
in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)