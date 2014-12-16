GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble on impatience over Trump policies; euro gains
Dec 16 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd said it would cut sales to wholesalers to fix an inventory issue related to three key drugs, and withdrew its forecast for the fourth quarter.
The company said it expects to fix the inventory issue by the end of 2015.
Salix also said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has delayed a decision on the extended approval of Salix's bowel drug Xifaxan by three months to May 27, 2015, but did not mention the reason.
The company forecast 2015 earnings and revenue below analysts' average expectations. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru,; Editing by Don Sebastian)
MAPUTO, March 21 Mozambique will get $350 million in capital gains tax from Eni after the Italian oil and gas company agreed to sell a stake in a gas field to Exxon Mobil Corp, senior tax official Anibal Mbalango said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, March 21 A push by Canadian companies and pension funds to aggressively pursue overseas acquisitions is helping global investment banks to win a bigger share of M&A advisory mandates and prompting once-dominant domestic rivals to beef up their international operations.