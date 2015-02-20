Feb 20 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
is close to a deal to acquire bowel drug maker Salix
Pharmaceuticals Ltd for around $160 per share,
according to a person directly familiar with the matter who
requested not to be identifed as the matter is confidential.
An agreement could come as early as next week, the source
said.
A Salix spokesperson declined to comment, while Valeant
could not be immediately reached.
CNBC first reported on Friday that Valeant was close to a
deal with Salix.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni in New York; additional reporting
by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Greg Roumeliotis in New
York)