By Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK Feb 20 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc is close to a $10.2 billion deal to
acquire gastrointestinal drugmaker Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
, according to a person directly familiar with the
matter.
The agreement with Salix, known for its irritable bowel
syndrome drug Xifaxan, for around $160 per share could come as
early as next week, the source said on Friday, requesting not to
be identified as the matter is confidential.
Spokespersons for Raleigh, North Carolina-based Salix and
Laval, Quebec based Valeant declined to comment.
Salix's stock jumped 4.1 percent to $156.97 in afternoon
trading on the Nasdaq.
A deal of that size would be the largest ever for Valeant,
which lost a takeover contest for Allergan Inc last
year. The usually acquisitive Valeant slowed its buying pace
dramatically while it pursued Allergan, and Chief Executive
Michael Pearson said last month that it would focus in 2015 on
buying smaller, private companies. He did not
rule out bigger deals, however.
Valeant's New York and Toronto shares rose more than 2
percent.
CNBC first reported on Friday that Valeant was close to a
deal with Salix.
Salix is working with advisers to consider its options in
the midst of a management shakeup and inventory issues. Last
November, Salix announced that supply levels for Xifaxan and
other drugs were higher than it had previously indicated,
forcing it to slash its full-year earnings forecast.
British drugmaker Shire Plc as of last week
had taken initial steps towards a bid for Salix and was working
with advisers on a potential offer, according to people familiar
with the matter. Endo International Plc
has expressed interest but was rebuffed by Salix, according to a
source.
Valeant is buying assets from bankrupt cancer vaccine maker
Dendreon Corp for $495 million, although Valeant also
gets $80 million in cash.
