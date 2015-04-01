(Refiles to add dropped word in second paragraph)
April 1 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc completed its $10.96 billion purchase
of Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the acquisitive company
said on Wednesday.
Salix, which specializes in gastrointestinal drugs such as
Xifaxan, is Valeant's biggest purchase, and provides it with a
new therapeutic business.
Chief Executive Michael Pearson said earlier this year that
Valeant was eyeing smaller deals to build on its acquisitions of
Salix and assets of Dendreon Corp.
The company outbid Endo International Plc for
Salix.
Last November, Salix said supply levels for Xifaxan and
other drugs were higher than it had indicated, forcing it to
slash its full-year earnings forecast.
Pearson said Valeant would reduce the five to nine months of
Salix inventory to two months or less by the end of 2015, which
will cut revenue by $500 million.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)