* Q2 adj EPS $0.54 vs est $0.49

* Q2 rev $133.2 mln vs est $131.3 mln

* Sees FY11 rev of $520 mln vs est $530.3 mln

* Sees FY13 rev of $1 bln (Follows alerts)

Aug 8 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd posted a second-quarter profit that beat market estimates, as it continued to benefit from higher sales of its diarrhea drug Xifaxan, and said it expects to be profitable in 2011.

The company, which focuses on the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, posted an April-June net income of $19.2 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with a loss of $23.6 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the drugmaker earned 54 cents a share.

Total product revenue rose 42 percent to $133.2 million. Sales of Xifaxan, the travellers' diarrhea drug which was also approved last October for reducing the risk of a disorder caused by chronic liver failure, rose 20 percent to $87.0 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 49 cents a share, on revenue of $131.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects 2011 revenue to rise 54 percent to $520 million, below analysts' estimate of $530.3 million. The company also sees $1 billion in revenue in 2013.

Morrisville, North Carolina-based Salix, which began promotion of Progenics Pharmaceuticals's constipation shot Relistor in April, expects to report sales from the drug late this year or early next year.

Shares of the company closed at $32.7 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)